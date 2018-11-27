Atlanta, GA (CBS46) As fall temperatures continue to drop, the City of Atlanta plans to open an emergency warming center.
The center opens at 6 p.m. It is located at Old Adamsville Recreation Center at 3404 Delmar Lane NW. Men, women and children are welcome at the center.
