ATLANTA (CBS46) — A warming center will be available starting at 8 p.m. Friday night for East Point residents as temperatures continue to drop.
The coldest weather of the winter season is expected to arrive by Friday night, falling into the 30s with gusty breeze making it feel like the teens to low 20s. The temperature will then actually fall all the way to the teens to low 20s by sunrise on Saturday.
The Jefferson Park Recreation Center, located at 1431 Norman Berry Drive, will remain open throughout the weekend.
East Point residents can call 404-761-2177 for transportation assistance.
The facility can accommodate up to 80 people. Masks are required. Masks and hand sanitizer will be provided to those in need.
