ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- With temperatures expected to drop below freezing through Wednesday, DeKalb County announced the opening of two warming centers on Tuesday.
Warming Centers at Fire Station 3 on Clarendon Avenue and Fire Station 6 on Flat Shoals Road are scheduled to open at 7 p.m. on Tuesday ahead of frigid temps.
The First United Methodist Church on LaVista Road in Tucker will also open at 7 p.m. as a no-freeze shelter. Officials said the no-freeze shelter at the church will provide food and a place to shower and sleep.
The City of Atlanta has announced Old Adamsville Recreation Center as a warming center that will open on Tuesday at 6 p.m. and will remain open through Thursday, November 14 at 9 a.m.
Dekalb County officials shared the following winter weather safety tips:
• Exercise safety and use proper ventilation when using alternative heat sources, such as fireplaces and electric heaters. Do not use an oven to heat your house. Do not bring grills, generators, kerosene heaters and other outside heating devices inside to heat a home, as they emit poisonous carbon monoxide.
• If there is no heat, close off unneeded rooms, stuff towels in cracks under doors and cover windows at night.
• Keep pets inside and ensure their food and water is not frozen.
• Disconnect and drain outdoor hoses. Detaching the hose allows water to drain from the pipe. Otherwise, a hard freeze can burst either the faucet or the pipe.
• Insulate pipes or faucets in unheated areas. If there are pipelines in an unheated garage or cold crawl space under the house, wrap the water pipes before temperatures plummet. Find the house master water shutoff valve. It may be near the water heater or the washing machine. More likely, it’s where the water line comes into your house from the street. If a pipe bursts anywhere in the house, this valve turns it off.
• Leave a pencil-lead-thin stream of water flowing from any faucet during the worst of a cold spell. Running water has a lesser chance of freezing.
• If a pipe freezes, do not try to thaw it using a torch with an open flame. This is a fire hazard, and it could also melt pipe solder or burst the pipe. The safest tool is a hair dryer with a low heat setting. Wave the warm air back and forth along the pipe, not on one spot.
A statement from DeKalb County officials:
County residents are encouraged to sign up for DeKalb County’s high-speed emergency notification system, CodeRED, which has the ability to quickly deliver time-sensitive messages via voice, email and text to targeted areas of the county during emergency situations. To sign up for CodeRED, visit www.dekalbcountyga.gov and click the CodeRED logo at the bottom of the page.
Addresses for warming centers:
- Fire Station 3, 100 N. Clarendon Ave, Avondale, GA 30002
- Fire Station 6, 2342 Flat Shoals Road, Atlanta, GA 30316
- First United Methodist Church of Tucker, 5095 LaVista Road, Tucker, GA 30084
- Old Adamsville Recreation Center, 3404 Delmar Lane NW, Atlanta, GA 30331
