ATLANTA (CBS46) -- An emergency warming center will open in Atlanta in anticipation of frigid temperatures. The center will open Thursday night at 8 p.m. and will remain open through Saturday morning at 10 a.m.
The warming center is located at the Old Adamsville Recreation Center at 3404 Delmar Lane NW.
Transportation will be provided at 8 p.m. from the Gateway Center, located at 275 Pryor Street SW.
DeKalb County is also opening three warming centers starting at 8 p.m. tonight. They are located at:
- Fire Station 3, 100 N. Clarendon Avenue, Avondale Estates, GA 30002
- Fire Station 4, 4540 Flakes Mill Road, Ellenwood, GA 30294
- Fire Station 6, 2342 Flat Shoals Road, Atlanta, GA 30316
Temperatures Friday morning are expected to be in the 20s.
