ATLANTA (CBS46) — The City of Atlanta HAS announced the opening of an emergency warming center in anticipation of frigid temperatures.
The center will open tonight at 8 p.m. and will remain open until 7 a.m. Tuesday. The warming center is located at the Old Adamsville Recreation Center at 3404 Delmar Ln NW, Atlanta, GA 30331.
Transportation will be provided at 8 p.m. from the Gateway Center, located at 275 Pryor St. SW, Atlanta, GA 30303.
DeKalb County will open three warming centers for residents to use overnight.
Warming centers will be open in the following DeKalb County Fire Stations tonight, Dec. 20, beginning at 8 p.m.:
· Fire Station 3, 100 N. Clarendon Avenue, Avondale Estates, GA 30002
· Fire Station 4, 4540 Flakes Mill Road, Ellenwood, GA 30294
· Fire Station 6, 2342 Flat Shoals Road, Atlanta, GA 30316
Anyone staying in the warming centers must follow the county’s COVID-19 protocols which include wearing a mask, social distancing and undergoing a temperature check.
