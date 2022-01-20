ATLANTA (CBS46) — Warming centers in metro Atlanta are opening tonight in anticipation of frigid weather.
Two centers will be open in the city of Atlanta. They will be open from 7 p.m. Jan. 20 to noon Jan. 22. The warming centers are located at the Old Adamsville Recreation Center at 3404 Delmar Ln NW, Atlanta, GA 30331 and the Central Park Recreation Center at 400 Merritts Ave. NE, Atlanta 30308.
Transportation will be provided at 7 p.m. from the Gateway Center, located at 275 Pryor St. SW, Atlanta, GA 30303. Additional transport will be provided as needed.
DeKalb County is opening three warming centers. They will be open starting at 8 p.m. Jan. 20 and will close Jan. 23. They are located at:
- Fire Station 3, 100 N. Clarendon Avenue, Avondale Estates, GA 30002
- Fire Station 4, 4540 Flakes Mill Road, Ellenwood, GA 30294
- Fire Station 6, 2342 Flat Shoals Road, Atlanta, GA 30316
Anyone staying in warming centers is expected to follow COVID-19 protocols, including wearing a mask.
