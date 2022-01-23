JONESBORO, Ga. (CBS46) -- A warming shelter is now open for public use in Jonesbororo Sunday night in anticipation of frigid temperatures.
Clayton County District 4 Commissioner DeMont Davis will provide the warming shelter from Jan 23, to Jan. 28 starting at 6 p.m. each day.
The shelter is located at Soy Events & Entertainment (SE&E), 6598 Tara Blvd., Ste. B, in Jonesboro.
"This was a last-minute idea that came to fruition,” said Commissioner DeMont Davis. “We are experiencing freezing temperatures and we need to help our displaced and homeless population. I am extremely proud of the community for coming together to assist in this time of need.”
Food, water, a mask, a cot, and blankets will be provided while at the shelter.
