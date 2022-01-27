ATLANTA (CBS46) — Clayton County officials are reminding residents and those in need that a warming shelter continues to remain open as temperatures continue to drop.
The coldest weather of the winter is expected to arrive by Friday night, falling into the 30s with gusty breeze making it feel like the teens to low 20s. The temperature will then actually fall all the way to the teens to low 20s by sunrise on Saturday.
The warming center, located at Soy Events & Entertainment (SE&E), 6598 Tara Blvd., Ste. B in Jonesboro, is open daily starting at 6 p.m. and will remain operational through Friday, Jan. 28.
“This was a last-minute idea that came to fruition,” said Commissioner DeMont Davis, who helped organize the shelter. “We are experiencing freezing temperatures and we need to help our displaced and homeless population. I am extremely proud of the community for coming together to assist in this time of need.”
Food, water, masks and blankets will be provided. For more information, call 770-477-3216.
