ATLANTA (CBS46) — Temperatures are expected to drop below 35 degrees this weekend because of a winter storm that is headed for North Georgia.
The following warming stations in metro Atlanta will be open for anyone who needs them this weekend:
The following stations will open at 8 p.m. each day Jan. 14-17:
• Fire Station 3, 100 N. Clarendon Ave
• Fire Station 4, 4540 Flakes Mill Rd
• Fire Station 6, 2342 Flat Shoals Rd
All staying in the warming centers must follow the county’s COVID-19 protocols.
GWINNETT COUNTY
The stations will be open from 6 p.m. until 7 a.m. Jan. 15 and 16. Click here for more information.
- BUFORD
- Buford Senior Center
2755 Sawnee Avenue
Bus route 101 I-985, stop 19
- Buford Senior Center
- DULUTH
- Shorty Howell Park Activity Building
2750 Pleasant Hill Road
Bus route 10B, stop 542 and 108
- Shorty Howell Park Activity Building
- NORCROSS
- Best Friend Park Gym
6224 Jimmy Carter Boulevard
Bus route 35, stop 407 and 906
- Best Friend Park Gym
- SNELLVILLE
- Centerville Senior Center
3025 Bethany Church Road
- Centerville Senior Center
- LAWRENCEVILLE
- 225 Benson Street, LawrencevilleBus route 40, stop 836 and 337
If you would like to submit information for this list, send an email to web@cbs46.com.
