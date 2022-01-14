FROST ICE

ATLANTA (CBS46) — Temperatures are expected to drop below 35 degrees this weekend because of a winter storm that is headed for North Georgia.

The following warming stations in metro Atlanta will be open for anyone who needs them this weekend:

DEKALB COUNTY

The following stations will open at 8 p.m. each day Jan. 14-17:

• Fire Station 3, 100 N. Clarendon Ave
• Fire Station 4, 4540 Flakes Mill Rd
• Fire Station 6, 2342 Flat Shoals Rd
 
All staying in the warming centers must follow the county’s COVID-19 protocols.

GWINNETT COUNTY

The stations will be open from 6 p.m. until 7 a.m. Jan. 15 and 16. Click here for more information. 

