DUNWOODY, Ga. (CBS46) — A recent post on a Dunwoody Facebook forum got the community’s attention with details about kids as young as 12 buying edible drugs through Snapchat.
Dunwoody police said they are aware.
“These apps sometimes offer a little bit more anonymity to people. They’re able to create fake profiles," said Sgt. Robert Parsons of the Dunwoody Police Department. "Right now, our detectives are currently investigating it to try and find out what’s exactly going on.”
The post mentioned a specific user and a pickup location at a gas station near Dunwoody Village.
Parents in the area not surprised.
“If you'd asked me maybe 15 years ago, 16 years ago, probably," said Catlin Irvin, a mother of three, "but now with the access they have on their phones to people, everything, everybody, nothing shocks me anymore.”
Parents warned the edible drugs are being packaged to look like regular candy or snacks.
Police say the apps can create a dangerous space.
“Buying drugs in general is a very risky proposition, especially anonymously, through apps like this. In this day and age a lot of things are being mixed with the likes of fentanyl, carfentanyl, other things,” Sgt. Parsons said.
The issue is a problem metro-wide.
Two Milton High School basketball players were recently charged with murder after they allegedly killed a 24-year-old man during a drug transaction that was organized over Snapchat.
Authorities say you can’t watch everything your kids do but to stay as vigilant as you can.
“If they [parents] see something suspicious, screenshot it if they can, report that to the police," Parsons said. "Just be observant of what your kids are doing, especially what they’re doing with their money, where they are going. You know, just kind of keep an eye on them."
Experts say parents should continually educate kids on the dangers of social media. Phone monitoring apps are also an option.
