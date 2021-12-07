DUNWOODY, Ga. (CBS46) — A recent post on a Dunwoody Facebook forum got the community’s attention as it spoke about kids as young as 12 being sold edible drugs through Snapchat.
Dunwoody police said they are aware.
“These apps sometimes offer a little bit more anonymity to people they’re able to create fake profiles and right now our detectives are currently investigating it to try and find out what’s exactly going on,” said Sgt. Robert Parsons of Dunwoody Police Department.
The post mentioned a specific user and the pickup location as a Chevron gas station near Dunwoody Village.
Parents in the area not surprised.
“You know you ask me maybe 15 years ago, 16 years ago, probably but now with the access they have on their phones to people, everything, everybody, nothing shocks me anymore,” said Catlin Irvin, a mother of three.
Parents warned the edible drugs are being packaged to look like regular candy packages.
Police say the apps can create a dangerous space.
“Buying drugs in general is a very risky proposition especially anonymously through apps like this. In this day and age a lot of things are being mixed with the likes of as you say fentanyl, carfentanyl, other things,” Sgt. Parsons said.
The issue is a problem metro-wide.
Two Milton High School basketballers were recently charged with murder after killing a 24-year-old during a drug transaction that was organized over Snapchat, according to police.
Authorities say you can’t watch everything your kids do but to stay as vigilant as you can.
“They [parents] see something suspicious, screenshot it if they can, report that to the police. You know just be observant of what you kids are doing. Especially what they’re doing with their money, where they are going, you know just kind of keep an eye on them,” Sgt. Parsons said.
Experts say parents should continually educate kids on the dangers social media apps can provide. Sit with them and have a conversation about what are their favorite apps. Phone monitoring apps are also an option to give you more say on what happens on your kids phone's.
