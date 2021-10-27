ATLANTA (CBS46) — The Gwinnett County Solicitor's Office is warning residents not to post threats directed towards the Gwinnett County Board of Education.
The letter tells residents that the threats will not be tolerated in Gwinnett County and warns them that if they are convicted of threatening a board member or members, they will receive a recommended sentence of up to 12 months of confinement and a $1,000 fine per conviction.
Additionally, if there is evidence that the threat is racially motivated, the defendant could receive an enhanced sentence.
The solicitor-general says all threatening social media posts related to the Board of Education are being investigated.
The letter concludes with another warning that all individuals who endanger the public with reckless disregard for the safety of others will be prosecuted to the highest extent of the law.
The metro Atlanta county is facing a challenge to its mask mandate in schools. According to their current guidelines, all students and staff are required to wear masks except those with medical documentation and certain disabilities.
The mask mandate has led to protests and lawsuits.
