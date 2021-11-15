The huge popularity enjoyed by the Netflix show Squid Game may have slowed down but it’s effect on children is still very present.
In an email to parents the principal of Newnan Crossing Elementary warned kids at the school had been learning about the show’s violent nature through the video game Roblox.
“It’s really nice to know that the school took initiative to let parents know,” said Miya Rhone, a mother of two and babysitter for several families.
Roblox is a free online game where players can add and create their own mini games. The limit to what gets added is almost endless, and the game is very popular with young kids.
“Roblox was designed for kids,” Rhone said.
Parents say they have been shocked to learn what kids have access to when playing Roblox.
“there was a Harry Potter one, then it took a really morbid turn where they were murdering parents. It was just really twisted to see on a kid’s platform,” Rhone said.
Experts said it’s not only the content parents need to watch out for, it’s also who else kids are chatting with.
“[A 5-year-boy Rhone was babysitting] He was playing and he had the mic set on and somebody was like ‘oh well what’s your phone number?’ and so he goes to start giving his mom’s phone number. I had to say no we do not do that, or I’ve even seen them asking for 'your mom’s last name,' or 'your mom’s name,' like security type questions.”
The Child Crime Prevention & Safety Center estimates 500,000 online predators are active each day.
“They know that online spaces, they can just act anonymously, they can pretend to be a different age, or they can just slowly develop relationships with kids,” said AJ Ortiz, Social Science Researcher at Child USA.
Ortiz said it's impossible for parents to monitor every single game and platform their children use. He recommends having parental locks in place, educating kids on the sorts of information not to give out, and asking your children what is their favorite game and how to play it, so parents have a greater understanding of if their kids are doing something that could leave them vulnerable to predators.
