Democrats Reverend Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff made history in Tuesday’s elections when they defeated incumbent Senator Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue in two hotly contested Senate racees.
Reverend Warnock becomes the first Black Senator from the state of Georgia in history. He also is only the second popularly elected Black senator from the states that once made up the Confederacy during the Civil War. The only other popularly elected Black senator from a former Confederate state is Senator Tim Scott from South Carolina.
The 33-year-old Ossoff defeated 71-year-old Republican David Perdue, who held the seat for the past six years and had the strong support of President Donald Trump. Ossoff actually trailed Perdue during the November general election, but his and Warnock’s joint messages rallied Democrats to defeat Perdue.
With the two Democratic victories, the Senate will have a 50-50 seat split between the parties. But the vice president casts tie-breaking votes, and that will be Democrat Kamala Harris.
Democrats already control the House, and adding the Senate will make it more difficult for Republicans to block Biden’s agenda, along with his Cabinet picks and judicial nominations.
