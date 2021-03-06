Senators Warnock and Ossoff spoke with the press at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport Saturday upon their return from Washington, D.C. following the Senate's narrow passage of another COVID-19 relief bill.
"There is finally light at the end of this long and dark tunnel," said Sen. Warnock.
The recently-elected Senators noted the positive economic impact the newest COVID-19 relief legislation will have for the state of Georgia. Among the allocations the Senators mentioned were $8 billion to the state and local governments of Georgia, $4 billion to aid in the reopening of schools, $5 billion nationally for farmers of color, and $2 billion to the state for Medicaid expansion.
"Georgia, in a very real sense, is delivering relief to the whole country," Sen Warnock added.
Sen. Ossoff spoke on the thousands of dollars to be sent to working families throughout Georgia, along with allocations for free COVID-19 vaccinations.
"This morning, the United States Senate passed historic COVID relief. Thre United States is turning the corner on this long pandemic," said Sen. Ossoff.
The pair also took time to touch upon other legislation they intend to push for, including the John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.