Reverend Raphael Warnock on Monday challenged Senator Kelly Loeffler to three televised debates ahead of the January 5th runoff election.
The senior pastor of Ebenezer Baptist Church and Democratic nominee for U.S. Senate says he intends to participate in the Atlanta Press Club debate on December 6th, and has invited Loeffler to confirm her attendance. The campaign will participate in two additional televised debates, with at least one outside of Atlanta.
Warnock won 33% of votes in Georgia and 26% percent went to Loeffler in the Nov. 3 General Election. Click here to view all election results.
