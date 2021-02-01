Warnock makes history as state's first Black senator

The senior pastor at the historic Ebenezer Baptist Church prides himself on being a history maker.
Reverend Raphael Warnock presided over the funeral of civil rights giant, the late congressman john Lewis last summer. Three former presidents were in attendance, along with now Vice President Kamala Harris and house speaker Nancy Pelosi.
Now, he is working alongside them as Georgia’s first black senator, just the 11th African American to serve in the senate since 1870.
“To be able to represent the people of your home state at such a defining moment in history…we’ve got major problems. A pandemic we have got to get under control, more relief, our economy roaring again. And get young people, no matter zip code, access to the American dream,” Warnock said.
Warnock came from rather humble beginnings. He was raised in savannah’s Kayton homes, a housing project.
The 51-year-old Warnock is the 11th of a dozen children, and the first to attend college, choosing Morehouse.
“Only in America is my story possible,” he said.
The people of Georgia are Warnock’s focus whether they voted for him or not.
“I can’t wait to do everything i can to get this president what he needs … get the people of Georgia the relief that they need,” Warnock said.
Warnock still plans to be in the pulpit at Ebenezer on Sundays when he can, to continue his passion, preaching and stay in touch with his congregation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.