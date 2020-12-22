Explosive allegations originally raised in March of a domestic incident have resurfaced involving a candidate in one of Georgia's upcoming Senate runoff races.
In a report Tuesday, Fox News shared body cam footage of Democratic Senate challenger Reverend Raphael Warnock and his ex-wife Oulèye Ndoye speaking with Atlanta Police following a dispute.
"Raphael Warnock is a highly political creature who's now running for Senate in the state of Georgia," stated Tucker Carlson leading into the footage captured March 2, 2020. Warnock is then seen explaining to officers that he was picking up his children when he and Ndoye were involved in a dispute.
"So I'm like move, and she's keeping the [car] door open," explained the lead pastor of Ebenezer Baptist Church. All the while his ex-wife is standing just a few feet away.
He continued by explaining that he closed the open car door, got back into the vehicle and began to drive away when Ndoye began screaming.
"I barely moved and all of a sudden she's screaming that I ran over her foot," Warnock said. "I don't believe it."
No visible injuries were sustained to Ndoye's foot. The Spelman graduate, who works with Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms' office to help develop solutions combatting human trafficking, told officers she had been trying to keep their relationship challenges under wraps in an effort to protect the Senate candidate's public persona.
"I've been trying to be very quiet about the way that he is for the sake of my kids ... I've tried to keep the way that he acts under wraps for a long time, but today he crossed the line," said the ex-wife visibly upset from the incident.
Warnock was not charged in the incident.
The reverend's Republican opponent, Senator Kelly Loeffler, used the situation to issue a statement:
"Raphael Warnock’s ex-wife Ouleye’s allegations are deeply troubling. Domestic abuse is a very serious issue, and this new body cam footage is certainly difficult to watch. Georgians deserve answers to these very serious allegations, and his ex-wife’s voice deserves to be heard,” Loeffler said.
Warnock's campaign hit back at the attempt to tarnish his character with the following statement:
“This is desperate and shameful. Kelly Loeffler has spent her entire campaign attacking Reverend Warnock and has now stooped to a new low of attacking his family. While she continues to wage her pathetic and dishonest campaign, Reverend Warnock will keep fighting for the people of Georgia who Kelly Loeffler left behind.”
The campaign laments the resurfaced bodycam is yet another attempt to sway Georgians to support republican candidates in the high-stakes Senate runoffs.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.