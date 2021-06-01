ATLANTA (CBS46) – Arrest warrants released Tuesday reveal that Atlanta Braves outfielder Marcell Ozuna and his wife were arguing over an infidelity before a recent domestic violence incident.
According to the warrants, the incident started when Ozuna took both of his wife’s cellphones without her knowledge and refused to return them. Ozuna threatened to kill her, the warrant said, before she took Ozuna’s cellphone and called 911. When Ozuna left the house with her cellphones, she followed him out and chased him.
She said she returned to the house and locked the front door and reportedly told 911 that Ozuna was coming back and grabbed a large kitchen knife from a drawer. Ozuna re-entered the house through a garage door and according to the warrant, continued to yell at her. She told police she held the knife by her hip and warned that if he got closer, she would hurt him.
The warrant said Ozuna’s wife then put the knife down, got closer and grabbed him by the waistband of his pants, attempting to reach her cellphones. The couple continued to argue over the cellphones before Ozuna allegedly hit her in the back of her hands with the cellphones repeatedly, pushed her and smashed her face into a wall.
Ozuna allegedly pushed her to the floor while they continued to tussle over the phones. While she was on the floor, the warrant said Ozuna grabbed her by the throat.
That’s when officers arrived at the home and reported hearing screaming coming from inside and noticed the front door wide open. They entered the home through the front door and said they witnessed Ozuna grabbing his wife by the neck and throwing her against a wall.
Ozuna was arrested charged with aggravated assault by strangulation and battery, family violence. Ozuna's attorney shared in Monday's court hearing that Ozuna and his wife are in the process of dissolving their marriage through divorce.
A Fulton County judge granted Ozuna a $20,000 bond and ordered him to have no contact with his wife. The order will, however, allow him to have contact with his children as long as a third party is present.
Ozuna's next court appearance has not been scheduled at this time.
