ATLANTA (CBS46) — We are learning more about the case against former Atlanta Falcons linebacker, Barkevious Mingo, who was arrested Thursday on charges of indecency with a child - sexual contact in Arlington, Texas.
The Warrant of Arrest filed in Tarrant County, Texas goes into detail on the allegations that led to Mingo's arrest.
Disclaimer: the information that follows could be difficult for some people to read.
On January 14 of this year, a 15-year-old boy alleged that Mingo sexually assaulted him on the 4th of July in 2019.
According to the affidavit, the boy, who was 13 years old at the time, told his mother that he spent the day with one of his friends and Mingo. Mingo allegedly took the two boys to several different activities, including Six Flags, a go-kart facility, dinner, and then back to Mingo's hotel. Mingo also allegedly allowed the boys to "buy anything they wanted from the Nike website."
Later that night, according to the warrant, the boy woke up in his bed in the hotel and found Mingo in his bed with him. The boy told police he thought it was "odd" because the "plan had been for him to sleep in the other room."
The boy went back to sleep and then says he was awoken by Mingo pulling down his underwear. This occurred for a few minutes until Mingo "got more aggressive and pulled the boy's underwear down to his shins," according to the affidavit.
The boy told police he was "scared and pretended to be asleep" while this was occurring.
The warrant goes on to say the boy said Mingo put lotion on him and "pressed his penis against [him]."
The boy was taken for a sexual assault exam in February of this year, in which police say his statements to medical staff were consistent with what was reported to police.
On June 17, Mingo was interviewed by investigators over the phone, in which he denied sexually assaulting the boy. He also denied sleeping in the bed with the victim, saying he slept in a different room by himself.
After a lengthy investigation, Arlington Police obtained a warrant for Mingo's arrest and he was taken into custody after turning himself in on Thursday, July 8.
Mingo has posted bond and has been released from custody.
Three days later, the Atlanta Falcons announced they had terminated Mingo's contract.
The NFL Network obtained a statement from Mingo's attorney, Lukas Garcia, who said the allegations against his client are false.
"The allegations out of Tarrant County against my client are completely baseless. Barkevious Mingo is innocent. At this stage, our side has very limited information. What we do know is these allegations are from over two years ago and are completely untrue. Mr. Mingo is the victim of a false claim, and we believe this is motivated by money or some other ulterior motive. We are confident when the truth comes to light, my client will be fully exonerated."
On Monday, Chris Lewis, the lead attorney for Mingo, released a statement to ESPN's Adam Schefter, calling the accusations "a lie."
Chris Lewis, the lead counsel for former Falcons’ LB Barkevious Mingo, called the accusation of indecency against his client, “a lie.”— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) July 12, 2021
Here is Lewis’ statement to ESPN: pic.twitter.com/GuuA0XiuoN
You can read the entire arrest warrant affidavit below:
