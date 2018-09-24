Gwinnett County Police have issued a warrant for the arrest of a woman accused of making a false report of kidnapping and robbery.
Police received a call September 15 of a report that a woman had been kidnapped at knife-point and had narrowly escaped her attacker.
Hillary Black, 33, said the attach occurred after she visited an ATM machine outside of a Publix grocery store on Duluth Highway. She said she withdrew $200 but had another $1,200 in her purse to make a mortgage payment.
Black told officers that a Hispanic man jumped into the passenger seat of her vehicle and displayed a box cutter.
According to Black, the man gave her turn-by-turn directions to an abandoned shopping center near Five Forks Trickum Road and Johnson Road. She told the officers that she thought the man was going to sexually assault her so she began to fight with him. She said that he slashed at her causing several superficial cuts to her arms. According to the initial report, Hillary said that she used her pepper spray on the suspect and he fled.
The detective then visited the Publix grocery store to view the surveillance footage; however, the angles were not favorable, he didn’t see anyone enter her vehicle after she visited the ATM machine.
The Crime Scene Unit examined the vehicle and could not find blood, fingerprints, or any other items left by the suspect. There was no evidence to indicate that anyone else was inside her vehicle during the time of the crime.
The detective obtained one warrant for false statements. Black was contacted and told a warrant was active. She told him that she would turn herself in, but she has not yet been booked into the Gwinnett County Jail.
