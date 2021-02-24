A criminal warrant for the man accused of concealing a Johns Creek teen's death shed more light on what happened hours before she was found dead on Valentine's Day.
Shawn Mark Anthony Saleem, 25, turned himself in on Tuesday. Saleem had active warrants for concealing the death of another and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.
Carly Jackson, a 16-year-old student at Johns Creek High School, was found dead on Feb. 14 at an apartment on Craftsman Street.
The warrant released Wednesday says Saleem concealed Jackson's death by moving her body from the actual place of death to the place where she was "discovered." The warrant also says Saleem influenced a minor to lie about the facts surrounding Jackson's death and contributed to the delinquency of a minor by providing illegal drugs.
According to a police affidavit, Jackson, Saleem and other friends were at an apartment on Craftsman Street. Witnesses in the affidavit said they were doing drugs, drinking alcohol and some were having sex.
A witness said she and Jackson went to sleep and when the witness woke up, Jackson was unresponsive and cold to the touch.
The affidavit says when Jackson’s friend told Saleem about Jackson's condition, he said she had been like that for hours. When the friend asked Saleem why he did not call 911, the friend said Saleem stated he "had drugs and couldn't call the cops."
Police say Saleem then moved Jackson’s body to a different apartment in the same complex. Detectives found vomit and illegal substances in Saleem's apartment. The illegal substances have been turned over to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation for testing.
The school released the following letter to parents and students following the tragedy:
Dear Johns Creek High School Community,
There are times when it is necessary to communicate news that is painful for all of us. During those times, we must be prepared to support each other and our students. It saddens me to announce that one of our 11th grade Johns Creek High students has died unexpectedly.
When events such as this happen, youth react in different ways. You may see your child acting sad, upset, angry, shocked, or numb. For some students a death of someone they know may remind them of some other loss in their lives. For others, this may be their first encounter with death.
The death of a student may affect your child in a variety of ways depending on his or her age, how well he or she knew the student, and your child’s prior experience with grief. When reacting to an unexpected incident, students may display behaviors such as the following:
Cling closely to adults
Display regressive behaviors
Appear not to be affected
Think about it privately
Ask a lot of questions
Appear frightened
Appear agitated and angry
Appear sad and withdrawn
Display difficulty sleeping
Stomach aches and/or headaches
We suggest that you make an extra effort to listen to your child during this time. It is important that you deal honestly and directly with any questions that he or she may have. Referring to death as passing away may result in confusion and it is appropriate that you use the word “death” in your discussions. Below are some other suggestions that parents may find useful in helping their child:
Be a good listener. Listen carefully for any misconceptions or distortions your child may have.
Provide physical closeness. Spend extra time with your child. Talk and offer reassurance.
Encourage your child to ask questions and to discuss their feelings.
We will also be offering the following supports during this difficult time for our school community.
In Person: Face to face students needing support on Tuesday should let their teachers know if they need support and they will be directed to speak with a Care Team staff member.
Care Team Hotline: FCS School Counselors, Psychologists, and Social Workers will be answering calls from 8:30 am to 3:30 pm at 470-254-5050.
Care Team Connect: Individual or groups of students can sign-in remotely on Tuesday from 8:30 am to 3:30 pm for a facilitated TEAMS session with Care Team staff.
Text 4 Help: Text GLADIATORS to 1-844-201-9946 any time.
Information regarding your student’s JCHS School Counselor:
http://johnscreekguidance.com/counseling-department/
Mental Health partner for Johns Creek High School
The Summit Counseling Center, 678-893-5300, https://summitcounseling.org/on-site-counseling-service-provides-students-with-immediate-access-to-therapists/
Thank you for supporting our students during this difficult time. We ask that you keep the Johns Creek High School family in your thoughts.
