MARIETTA, Ga. (CBS46) A teen is accused of kicking an assistant principal and police officer during a drunken rage at Cobb County high school.
According to a warrant issued by the Cobb County Magistrate Court, Ty William Holder was in possession of alcohol at Walton High School on Bill Murdoch Road on August 6.
The warrant says Holder was highly intoxicated and became involved in a confrontation with the assistant principal at the school.
Holder then allegedly kicked the assistant principal in the groin area and threatened to kill him. He also allegedly kicked the arresting officer several times, threatening to kill him as well.
The warrant also reads Holder stated, "When I get out, I'm going to get a gun and come back and kill everyone!"
Holder is facing charges of alcohol possession on public grounds, under age consumption, two counts of battery and a count of making terroristic threats.
A Cobb County school district spokesperson released this statement regarding the issue:
“Staff in all Cobb Schools are trained in prevention and intervention best practices and care about the welfare of every student in the District. Walton High School staff responded quickly and appropriately and did what they have been trained to do: prioritize every student's safety while keeping the focus on teaching and learning."
It's unclear when Holder is expected in court.
