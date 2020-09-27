ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- South Fulton Police are still searching for 3-week-old baby Israel, nearly a week since she was taken.
"So the City of South Fulton responded to an address on Kimberly Mill Road in reference to a welfare check." said Lt. Jubal Rogers.
Police began their search for the infant after she was absconded by her mother Angela White September 21.
Lt. Rogers said White was in a court mandated program through the Department of Family and Children's Services and failed to abide by the terms.
"In that program, it consisted of Angela being tested for illegal drugs and narcotics. At the time of Ismael's birth about 3-4 weeks ago, she tested positive for illegal narcotics." he said.
From there, DFCS came in with a court order to take Israel into state custody, but police said White refused to give up Israel, assaulted the DFCS worker and took off with the infant.
Six days later, police are still searching.
"The baby was last seen at 6895 Kimberly Mill Road," said Rogers. "Angela does have familiar ties with Toombs County and has an active warrant in Toombs county as well, so she may possibly be in Toombs County or the metro Atlanta area."
South Fulton Police have a warrant out for White's arrest. She was charged white with simple battery and interference with custody.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Investigator Bullock with the South Fulton Police Department at 470-440-9681.
This is an ongoing investigation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.