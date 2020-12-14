New York state vaccinated their first health care worker during a livestream organized by Gov. Andrew Cuomo. The Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine was administered to critical care nurse Sandra who shared a message of hope after the injection.
WATCH: 1st dose of COVID-19 Vaccine given in New York
- Updated
- Updated
- 0
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.