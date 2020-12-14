CDC vaccine advisers vote to recommend Pfizer/BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine in the United States

A member of staff uses a needle and a phial of Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine. The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices has voted to recommend the Pfizer and BioNTech coronavirus vaccine for people age 16 and older, moving the United States one step closer to vaccination of millions of people.

 Justin Tallis/Getty Images

New York state vaccinated their first health care worker during a livestream organized by Gov. Andrew Cuomo. The Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine was administered to critical care nurse Sandra who shared a message of hope after the injection.

Copyright 2020 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.