An amazing rescue of a dog trapped close to a vehicle that was on fire was captured on police body-camera video that Atlanta Police released Thursday.
The video shows units from APD Zone 1 finding a dog tethered to a tree near a car that was on fire on March 7. Multiple officers jumped in to help the dog. As they worked, the car continued to burn, but they were able to free the dog and remove him from the scene and get him help.
APD saluted the officers who helped rescue the dog and said they were proud of the dog too for maintaining his composure and showing bravery. "We give him a 12/10. He's a good boy," APD said.
Watch the full video below:
