ATLANTA (CBS46) -- An alarming video shared with CBS46 by a concerned mother, showed a group of Cristo Rey Atlanta Jesuit High School students pretending to "lynch" a black student in one of the school's bathrooms.
In the video, several male students can be seen with their heads covered in white tissue, with holes around the eyes. Then you see a black student with tissue wrapped around his neck and tie to a bathroom stall, like a rope.
The concerned parent said the video was taken by another student who walked in on the incident and shared the video with his parents. Since then, the video has been circulating through the hands of Cristo Rey parents and around social media.
Cristo Rey's administrators sent a statement to parents, students, staff and families:
Dear Cristo Rey families,
Yesterday we informed you of an extremely shocking and appalling incident that take place at the school. We met with all the students this morning and told them that this type of behavior would not be tolerated and have made counselors available to speak with any student who would like to do so. This afternoon from 4 – 5:00 pm we will host a parent meeting to discuss the issue. The meeting will be in the media center on the first floor. Thank you.
The students in the video range in age from 14 to 16. The student population, which is primarily comprised of minority students, is 40 percent African American and 56 percent Hispanic/Latino.
A school spokesperson provided CBS46 with the following statement Thursday evening:
We had an unfortunate and reprehensible incident this week that involved a number of our students. This type of behavior will not be tolerated. The students are on indefinite suspension as we do a comprehensive investigation of the situation and determine an appropriate course of action.
While we have done cultural sensitivity training with our students, faculty, and staff, clearly we need to do more. We convened the entire student body the day after the incident, and one of our staff delivered a powerful message to our students. We are working closely with the National Center for Civil and Human Rights to develop a program appropriate for our community. In addition, Andrew Young will be speaking soon to our community.
One of our students perhaps said it best: “This is the biggest opportunity to capitalize on restructuring the school community. Never before has the entire student body been so passionate and united on an issue. It would be a waste to not use this to bring us together. Rather than talk about how we’re divided, I want to do something about it.”
We ask for your prayers for our students, parents, faculty, and staff. Thank you.
