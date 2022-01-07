ATLANTA (CBS46) — The Atlanta Police Department has released video of a high-speed chase involving a convicted felon.
It happened on Jan. 5. APD says a car was stolen around 12:43 p.m.
The police were able to locate the stolen vehicle around 4 p.m. in the area of Joseph E. Boone Boulevard. While canvassing the location, they saw a man enter the parked vehicle and take off.
They attempted to stop the driver at the intersection of Martin Luther King Jr. Drive and Westview Drive SW, but the driver kept going.
APD requested an air unit to maintain a visual of the stolen vehicle as it swerved in and out of traffic in an attempt to elude them.
The driver of the stolen vehicle eventually lost control and hit a pole. He then got out of the car and attempted to escape on foot. After a brief chase, he was detained.
APD also recovered a stolen firearm in the man's possession. The man has been identified as Vehencie Ross. He was charged with auto theft and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
