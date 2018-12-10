Watch Atlanta United's Victory Parade as they celebrate in downtown Atlanta today.
You can watch the parade on CBS46 and Peachtree starting at 10 a.m.
Parade Route
- The parade will start on Baker Street at Peachtree Street at SunTrust Plaza at 10 a.m.
- From there, the parade will continue west on Baker Street, toward the Georgia Aquarium.
- From there, the parade will continue south on Marietta Street, toward the CNN Center.
- From there, the parade will continue on down Andrew Young International Blvd. toward Mercedes-Benz Stadium, and end at the Home Depot Backyard.
Copyright 2018 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.