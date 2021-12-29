GRIFFIN, Ga. (CBS46) — The City of Griffin Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating a bedroom slipper-wearing burglar.
According to a post on Facebook, the burglar entered the clubhouse at the City of Griffin Municipal Golf Course on Dec. 26 after operating hours without authority of permission.
Once inside, it appears the burglar saw their reflection in the front glass door and ran away in fright.
The police department points out that it appears the burglar also left their house in a hurry because they are wearing leopard print bedroom slippers.
WATCH THE VIDEO
They are asking anyone who knows the person in the video to call Inv. Spears at 770-229-6450 and don't forget to mention the slippers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.