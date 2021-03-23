A disagreement between a father and son escalated to a gunfight Friday, with a portion of the incident caught on the home’s surveillance camera.
Police responded to the residence on Covey Trail in Newnan after the father called 911 reporting that his son shot at him multiple times.
Mario Clarke was arrested and taken to Coweta County Jail where he is charged with aggravated assault.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.