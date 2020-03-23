WASHINGTON, DC - MARCH 22: U.S. President Donald Trump listens during the daily coronavirus briefing in the James Brady Press Briefing Room at the White House on March 22, 2020 in Washington, DC. During the briefing President Trump announced that the National Guard will be deployed to New York, Washington State and California. Congress continues to work on legislation this weekend for a trillion dollar aid package to fight the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. (Photo by Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images)