ATLANTA (CBS46) — Cinemark Theatres has teamed up with ESPN to show the College Football Playoff National Championship game on Jan. 10.
No. 1 Alabama will square off against No. 3 Georgia for the second time this season. The game, which is being played in Indianapolis, will start at 8 p.m. ET.
The Cinemark Tinseltown 17 and XD in Fayetteville is the only theater in the metro Atlanta area that will show the game.
The tickets are priced at $10 per person plus fees and taxes. Click here to purchase.
Click here for a list of theaters in all of the states.
