After a car crashed into a Hapeville café, two injured mothers are glad they are alive to talk about it.
CBS46 exclusively obtained surveillance video which captures the horrifying moments unfold.
Impero Café on Dogwood Drive now has a mess left behind in its patio dining area. Broken chairs, ruined tables, and debris from walls litter the front of the property. What led up to the Saturday night crash is still unclear but cousins Carolyn Wesley and Donna Dunn are counting their blessings after the ordeal.
"It was quick, we had no time to prepare," Dunn said.
Within moments and inches away from what could have been much worse, Wesley and Dunn were able to make a move which likely saved their lives. The pair says a waiter yelled "watch out" and they were able to quickly step somewhat out of the way before a dark colored car slammed into Impero's patio.
The impact caused the wall to fall onto the mothers.
"When the paramedics showed up they told us they thought they were coming for fatalities because of the way everything was described, they thought we were dead," Dunn recalled.
The car came crashing through in a split second as the cousins ate dinner just before nine o'clock.
Fortunately, they're now home from the hospital with their families.
Although medicine is helping with the body aches, they say their greatest antidote has been faith.
"I honestly feel like God spared our lives," Wesley said.
Dunn echoed, "I know God spared our lives."
The scars burn but Dunn calls it 'miraculous' to only be dealing with that after seeing her life flash before her while she lay under the collapsed wall.
"I have these burns like the one here, all over my body so it's like a searing pain." The mom continued, "but I think it's the mental piece of recognizing that life is short."
Witnesses tell CBS46 they saw no arrests Saturday night but added officers gave the male driver a sobriety test in the nearby parking lot.
Hapeville Police Department has not confirmed if he faces any charges. CBS46 has not yet heard back from a spokesperson with the agency.
While the cousins note they probably have reasons to choose frustration, instead they're choosing anything but after living to see another day.
"So that means we've still got more shenanigans up ahead," the cousins laughed as they held hands.
