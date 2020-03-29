DOUGLASVILLE, Ga. (CBS46) -- Douglasville police officers came together to give back by delivering doughnuts to Douglas Wellstar Hospital on Sunday.
The Douglasville Police Department said on its Facebook page, "Healthcare personnel are currently working double to combat this pandemic on the frontline. The Douglasville Police Department would like to extend our appreciation for these brave men and women. Thank You!"
Watch the heartwarming video below:
