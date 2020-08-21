A Dunwoody Police Officer was lucky to escape uninjured when he was conducting a DUI stop and another car slammed into his police cruiser.

DUNWOODY (CBS46)-- Dunwoody police are reminding people not to drink and drive, after one of their own officers was involved in a DUI crash.

According to a facebook post by Dunwoody Police Department, Officer Slade Mehas pulled over a driver who was speeding on I-285 last weekend. Both Mehas and the driver were outside of the vehicle as he conducted a DUI investigation, when an impaired driver slammed into the back of Mehas' police vehicle.

The vehicle hit the officer and the other driver, who flipped over the guard rail from the force.

No one involved was seriously injured.

