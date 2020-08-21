DUNWOODY (CBS46)-- Dunwoody police are reminding people not to drink and drive, after one of their own officers was involved in a DUI crash.
According to a facebook post by Dunwoody Police Department, Officer Slade Mehas pulled over a driver who was speeding on I-285 last weekend. Both Mehas and the driver were outside of the vehicle as he conducted a DUI investigation, when an impaired driver slammed into the back of Mehas' police vehicle.
The vehicle hit the officer and the other driver, who flipped over the guard rail from the force.
No one involved was seriously injured.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.