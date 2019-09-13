Shining sun
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) We're expecting record-high heat again today after new high marks were set on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday.

The temperature on Thursday was 99 degrees, a new record-high for September 12 in metro Atlanta. This comes after record-highs were set on Tuesday (98) and Wednesday (96).

We're expecting to set another record-high mark again Friday, with highs possibly reaching 97. There's also an Air Quality Alert in effect.

Normally, the 90-plus degree days in metro Atlanta are a thing of the past in mid-September but we've reached 99 degrees three times this past week and it's expected to stay as hot as we head through the weekend.

There's a small chance of rain for the next few days unrelated to the tropics, but most of the weekend will be hot, humid, and dry.

The 90-plus days continue as we head into next week!

