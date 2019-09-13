ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) We're expecting record-high heat again today after new high marks were set on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday.
The temperature on Thursday was 99 degrees, a new record-high for September 12 in metro Atlanta. This comes after record-highs were set on Tuesday (98) and Wednesday (96).
We're expecting to set another record-high mark again Friday, with highs possibly reaching 97. There's also an Air Quality Alert in effect.
Normally, the 90-plus degree days in metro Atlanta are a thing of the past in mid-September but we've reached 99 degrees three times this past week and it's expected to stay as hot as we head through the weekend.
There's a small chance of rain for the next few days unrelated to the tropics, but most of the weekend will be hot, humid, and dry.
The 90-plus days continue as we head into next week!
Another day, another record broken in ATL. This will be the fourth consecutive day of record breaking heat. We've hit 99 TWICE this week. pic.twitter.com/NkFn2jFGog— Molly McCollum (@WXMolly) September 13, 2019
