Deputy Lena Marshall

ATLANTA (CBS46) — A funeral service is being held today for Jackson County Deputy Lena Marshall who was killed after responding to a domestic incident in Hoschton.

The service is being held at the Free Chapel Church in Braselton.

WATCH SERVICE BELOW

Marshall was 49 at the time of her death. She was reportedly shot and killed by Jessica Worsham. Another deputy shot and killed Worsham.

Marshall leaves behind 3 children. A benefit fund has been established in her name at the Northeast Georgia Bank, 1775 Old Pendergrass Road, Jefferson, Georgia.

