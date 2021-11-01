ATLANTA (CBS46) — The Atlanta Braves will host watch parties for World Series games six and seven (if necessary) when the Braves play the Houston Astros Nov. 2 and 3.
Fans are invited to cheer on the Braves along with BLOOPER and the Braves entertainment teams inside Truist Park, with tickets starting at $10. Gates will open at 6:30 p.m. ahead of 8:09 p.m. first pitch.
Seating options for the watch parties include:
$10 Lower Level and Terrace Level
$20 Infiniti Club
$75** On Field
Concessions will be open throughout Truist Park. Tickets and parking details for game six are now available at www.Braves.com/watchparty. Tickets and parking details for game seven will be available online following game six if needed.
**Discount available for A-List Members
