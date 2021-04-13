A judge denied bond Tuesday afternoon to a man charged in leading police on a chase that left three officers injured.
Aaron Shelton, 22, of Alabama made his first court appearance at the Carroll County Magistrate Court where he is charged with three counts of aggravated battery and five counts of aggravated assault. Two additional charges were added in court: Speeding in excess of maximum limits and felony fleeing or attempting to elude.
The incident started as a high-speed chase on I-20 in Bremen and continued south into Carrollton before heading north on Highway 61, where it ended near Villa Rica.
Georgia State Patrol was attempting to pull over Shelton and 28-year-old Pier Shelton, after clocking their gray 2015 Nissan Sentra speeding at 111 miles per hour.
During the chase, police said one of the men leaned out of the car's window and fired shots at officers with a rifle multiple times injuring three officers.
The high-speed chase continued with the suspects shooting at the officers until the they crashed near Ithica Elementary School in Villa Rica.
Carroll County police deputy Jay Repetto was shot in the arm. He was taken to Atlanta Medical Center but has since been released and is recovering at home.
Sergeant Rob Holloway, who has been with the department since 2008, lost control of his patrol car and hit a utility pole moments after being shot. He was flown to an Atlanta area hospital where he underwent surgery.
Officer Chase Gordy, who had just joined the unit in September 2020, was shot twice during a gun battle with the suspects. A GoFundMe has been set up to help with Gordy's expenses while he recovers.
Pier Shelton, who was also from Alabama, was killed by police officers on the scene.
Aaron Shelton's next court appearance is set for May 7.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.