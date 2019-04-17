ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) Georgia Governor Brian Kemp will sign a bill into law giving people across the state a legal way to obtain cannabis oil.
House Bill 324, also known as Georgia's Hope Act, gives registered cannabis oil patients access to the oil in the state, instead of crossing state lines to obtain it.
The oil will now be Georgia grown through select companies, pharmacies and universities.
Governor Kemp is expected to sign the bill at 2 p.m.
You can watch the event on CBS46.com by following this link.
