DULUTH, Ga. (CBS46) -- A rare occurrence happened to a Duluth police officer earlier this week.
While outside of Walmart, Lt. Smith was approached by a man who said he wanted to go to jail.
As you can see in this video, the man followed up by handing Lt. Smith two small baggies of methamphetamine from his wallet.
The 40-year-old was arrested and charged with Possession of Methamphetamine.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.