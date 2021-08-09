ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- An intense video is circulation social media showing a MARTA bus and a car intensely intertwined Sunday.
Police said the incident happened at 10:20 p.m. on Saturday.
A car ran a red light at the intersection of Central Avenue and Ralph David Abernathy and the bus made contact with the car and pushed it several for several feet.
There were no passengers on board the bus and the bus operator was not injured.
The driver was the only person in the car and they were taken to the hospital.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.