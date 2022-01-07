ATLANTA (CBS46) — No. 1 Alabama and No. 3 Georgia meet again on Jan. 10 in the College Football Playoff National Championship game in Indianapolis. Here are places you can watch the game in metro Atlanta:
- Where: 295 E. Dougherty St., Athens
- What: Drink specials, giveaways and discounted room rates for the night.
- Where: 215 N. Lumpkin St., Athens
- What: Watch the game on a big screen. Free admission.
- Where: Three locations
- What: HobNob will be showing the game at all of their locations. Food and drink specials.
- Where: Multiple locations
- What: The game will be shown at all of their locations. Food and drink specials. Party platters and family meals also available. Must place orders in advance.
- Where: 1676 S. Lumpkins St., Athens
- What: Fresh-made cocktails, beer and food specials during the game. Must make reservation.
- Where: 2000 Powers Ferry Road, Marietta
- What: Watch party with UGA Hall of Fame and Super Bowl Champion running back Rodney Hampton and other UGA alum. More than 40 TVs and good and drink specials.
- Admission: Must RSVP. Free ($5 entertainment fee)
- Where: 1105 W. Peachtree St. NW
- What: Drink and food specials during the game. Reservations are not required. Seating is first come, first served.
- Where: 500 19th St. NE
- What: 20+ high-definition TVs throughout the property. Food and drink specials during the game. Reserve a table for 6 people that includes bottle service for only $300.
- Where: 235 W. Washington St., Athens
- what: Special game day menu
- Where: 25 Irby Ave. NW, Atlanta
- What: Food and drink specials during the game.
- Where: The Battery
- What: Watch the game on a 32-foot LED screen. Beer specials, in-game experiences, prizes and giveaways.
- Tickets: Email events@liveatthebatteryatlanta.com to reserve a table.
- Where: 100 Smith St., Athens
- What: Limited to University of Georgia students and staff.
If you would like a watch party to be added to this list, send an email with details to joyce.lupiani@cbs46.com.
