NATIONAL FOOTBALL CHAMPIOINSHIP 2022 LOGO

ATLANTA (CBS46) — No. 1 Alabama and No. 3 Georgia meet again on Jan. 10 in the College Football Playoff National Championship game in Indianapolis. Here are places you can watch the game in metro Atlanta:

The Foundry 

  • Where: 295 E. Dougherty St., Athens
  • What: Drink specials, giveaways and discounted room rates for the night.

The Georgia Theatre

  • Where: 215 N. Lumpkin St., Athens
  • What: Watch the game on a big screen. Free admission.

HobNob Neighborhood Tavern

  • Where: Three locations
  • What: HobNob will be showing the game at all of their locations. Food and drink specials.

Hudson Grille

  • Where: Multiple locations
  • What: The game will be shown at all of their locations. Food and drink specials. Party platters and family meals also available. Must place orders in advance.

The Local 706

  • Where: 1676 S. Lumpkins St., Athens
  • What: Fresh-made cocktails, beer and food specials during the game. Must make reservation.

Monticello ATL

  • Where: 2000 Powers Ferry Road, Marietta
  • What: Watch party with UGA Hall of Fame and Super Bowl Champion running back Rodney Hampton and other UGA alum. More than 40 TVs and good and drink specials.
  • Admission: Must RSVP. Free ($5 entertainment fee)

The Office Bar

  • Where: 1105 W. Peachtree St. NW
  • What: Drink and food specials during the game. Reservations are not required. Seating is first come, first served.

Park Tavern

  • Where: 500 19th St. NE
  • What: 20+ high-definition TVs throughout the property. Food and drink specials during the game. Reserve a table for 6 people that includes bottle service for only $300.

Paloma Park

  • Where: 235 W. Washington St., Athens
  • what: Special game day menu

Sauce Buckhead

  • Where: 25 Irby Ave. NW, Atlanta
  • What: Food and drink specials during the game.

Sports & Social

  • Where: The Battery
  • What: Watch the game on a 32-foot LED screen. Beer specials, in-game experiences, prizes and giveaways.
  • Tickets: Email events@liveatthebatteryatlanta.com to reserve a table.

Stegeman Coliseum

  • Where: 100 Smith St., Athens
  • What: Limited to University of Georgia students and staff.

If you would like a watch party to be added to this list, send an email with details to joyce.lupiani@cbs46.com

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.