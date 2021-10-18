ATLANTA (CBS46) — The Atlanta Braves are hosting watch parties for games 3, 4 and 5 against the Los Angeles Dodgers on Oct. 19, 20 an 21 (if necessary).
The watch parties will be held on the Plaza Green at The Battery Atlanta and will begin 30 minutes before game time.
Activities at the watch parties will include photograph opportunities with the 2021 NL East Championship Pennant; appearances and performance by BLOOPER and the Atlanta Braves Entertainment Team; a live DJ on the Georgia Power Pavilion stage; tailgate-style games throughout the plaza; and the Braves Clubhouse store.
Parking for the watch parties is free in the Red, Green, Silver, Yellow and Purple Decks for three hours.
