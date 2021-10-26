ATLANTA (CBS46) -- The Battery Atlanta will host watch parties for the World Series. The parties will officially start 30 minutes before first pitch. Parking will be free in the Red, Green, Silver, Yellow and Purple Decks for three hours during away games. You will need to buy a parking spot during home games.
Activities will include:
- Photo opportunities with the 2021 NL East Championship pennant
- Appearances and performances by Blooper and the Braves entertainment teams
- A live DJ on the Georgia Power Pavilion stage
- Tailgate style games throughout the Plaza
Fans can bring lawn chairs and food will be available from Battery restaurants. The game will be shown on the outdoor big screen.
All 6 locations of Hudson Grille in metro Atlanta will show the World Series games. They will also offer food and drink specials.
MARIETTA
Glover Park Brewery on Marietta Square will be showing the World Series games. They will also be serving FREE hotdogs and offering drink deals.
Siete Tacos and Tequila will be showing the game on 6 TVs (with sound) and will be offering food/drink specials, including $12 gameday nachos, $15 birria tavos and a $7 margarita.
WOODSTOCK
Woodstock is welcoming baseball fans to celebrate The World Series at consecutive watch parties in the Northside Hospital-Cherokee Amphitheater beginning Oct. 26. The games will be shown on a 26-foot screen in Downtown Woodstock.
Woodstock's World Series Watch Party will continue with events in the amphitheater Oct. 27, 29 and 30.The possibility of continuing Woodstock's World Series Watch Party for Games 5, 6, and 7 is being considered and plans will be announced at a later date if applicable. The giant screen will turn on at 7 p.m. for all of the games. Gametime for Games 1-3 is 8:09 pm. Game 4 begins at 8:15 pm. All events will take place weather permitting. In the event of rain, check Visit Woodstock GA and Woodstock Parks and Rec social media for delay or cancellation notices.
Attendees may bring folding chairs and small coolers. Carry out food and beverages from the dozens of local restaurants within steps of the amphitheater is welcome and encouraged. Public parking is available at Chattahoochee Technical College, at City Center, and in smaller public parking lots and on-street parking in Downtown Woodstock.
Visit Woodstock GA has created a listing of the many watch parties and specials taking place while The Atlanta Braves face The Houston Astros in The World Series at visitwoodstockga.com/worldseries.
