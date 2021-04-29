FORT BENNING, Ga. (CBS46) – President Biden and First Lady Jill Biden landed at Lawson Army Airfield just after 1 p.m. ahead of a drive-in car rally today in Duluth.
The President traveled to Georgia to commemorate the first 100 days in office.
Around 4 p.m., the President and First Lady departed Plains after reconnecting with Former President Jimmy Carter and former First Lady Rosalynn Carter.
WATCH: President, First Lady arrive at Lawson Army Airfield
After meeting with Carter, a White House spokesperson said Biden and the First Lady will participate in a drive-in car rally at the Infinite Energy Center in Duluth. Biden is scheduled to arrive at the rally around 6 p.m., the White House reported.
Biden’s trip to Georgia comes one day after the president spoke before a joint session of Congress in the House Chambers Wednesday night. During the president’s first address to a joint session of Congress, President Biden gave an update on COVID-19 vaccination and pushed for an aggressive infrastructure plan.
