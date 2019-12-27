ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) 'Real Housewives of Atlanta' star Kenya Moore caught a violent crash in front of her home on camera and posted the video to Instagram.
Moore says she was at the park and came home to see the damage. She reviewed surveillance camera footage before posting video of the crash to her Instagram page on Thursday.
The video shows the vehicle smashing into Moore's mailbox outside of her home, which is encased in concrete. The impact of the crash flipped the vehicle over and onto its side.
Moore says the driver was okay after being extricated from the vehicle.
