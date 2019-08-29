CARTERSVILLE, Ga. (CBS46) – A student narrowly escaped injury after a truck blew through a school bus stop sign on Tuesday.
The incident was caught on video thanks to a video recording system installed on the school bus. Bartow County Schools bus driver Shannon Banks was driving bus 198 on Young Road near Cartersville in Bartow County when she stopped to pick up a 15-year-old student.
The bus caution lights and stop sign system were activated when Banks observed a vehicle quickly approaching from behind the bus and into the path of the student crossing the road.
The bus driver began to blow the bus horn to alert the student to move out of the way. The vehicle sped past the bus toward the student who can be seen jumping out of the way of the moving vehicle.
After an investigation, police arrested 42-year-old Blake Tyson Lockwood on Thursday. He was booked into the Bartow County Adult Detention Center where he faces a multitude of charges including reckless driving and failure to stop for a school bus loading/unloading.
