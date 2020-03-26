ATLANTA (CBS46) -- In a world full of coronavirus headlines and worse, sometimes we could all use a break. Thankfully, the Georgia Aquarium and Atlanta Humane Society have just what we need to help us all feel a little better right now.
Check out the video below!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.